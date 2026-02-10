Omier Named NBA G League Player of the Week

Published on February 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge center Norchad Omier

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Cleveland Charge/NBAE) Cleveland Charge center Norchad Omier(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Cleveland Charge/NBAE)

NEW YORK, NY - Cleveland Charge C Norchad Omier has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played from February 2 to February 8, the league announced today. The Charge went 3-1 in games played over that period.

In Cleveland's February 2 win, Omier scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds with five assists. On February 4 where the Charge scored a new franchise record 156 points, Omier had 26 points while grabbing a new career-best 20 boards with three blocks. He tied his career-high scoring mark with another 27 points plus nine rebounds in the win on February 6. Most recently, Omier posted his 16th double-double in 18 regular season games with 24 points, 16 rebounds, and two steals on February 7.

The Charge will play two more home games before the All-Star break, both against the Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors) beginning on tonight at 7:00 p.m. TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

Images from this story







NBA G League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.