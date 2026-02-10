Late OKC Run Sends Skyforce to Overtime Loss

Oklahoma City, OK - The Sioux Falls Skyforce fell 137-135 to the Oklahoma City Blue in a target-score overtime finish Monday night at Paycom Center as the teams opened a two-game back-to-back. The contest marked Sioux Falls' second overtime game in the last three outings.

Sioux Falls (11-10) set the tone offensively from the opening tip, scoring 37 points in the first quarter and carrying a 71-64 lead into halftime. Trevor Keels powered the Skyforce attack early, pouring in a career-high 26 points in the first half. Keels finished with 36 points for the game, marking his third 36-plus point performance of the season.

HEAT assignee Keshad Johnson delivered a strong all-around effort, finishing with 29 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in 40 minutes. Johnson connected on four three-pointers and scored 19 points after halftime, punctuating the run with a three at the 3:03 mark of the third quarter that pushed Sioux Falls to its largest lead of the night at 102-87.

Oklahoma City (6-14) responded with a sustained run late in the third and throughout the fourth quarter. The Blue erased the 15-point deficit by closing regulation and the target-score overtime on a 50-33 run, eventually tying the game late in regulation to force the extra session.

Josh Christopher led the Skyforce down the stretch, scoring 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and adding four points during the target-score overtime. Christopher knocked down a step-back three late in regulation to help extend the game and continued to attack offensively as each possession carried added weight.

Oklahoma City reached the target score in overtime on a Thunder two-way Brooks Barnhizer seven-foot jump shot, while the team shooting 75 percent from the field in the extra session to secure the 137-135 decision.

HEAT two-way Vladislav Goldin added 14 points and eight rebounds, providing consistent interior production, while Bez Mbeng flirted with a triple-double, recording 11 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and two blocks.

Oklahoma City was led by Barnhizer, who finished with 25 points on 8-12 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Chris Youngblood added 25 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, while Thunder assignee Nikola Topic made his season debut with seven points and seven assists.

Sioux Falls shot 51.6 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three-point range, knocking down 18 three-pointers, while Oklahoma City held a 68-56 advantage in points in the paint.

Both teams will finish the back-to-back on Tuesday at 7:00 PM CST from Paycom Center.







