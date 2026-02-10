Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Utah Valley Suns: February 10, 2026

Published on February 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Salt Lake City Stars at 8:00PM ET. (Stream: NBAGLeague.com)

Last Game vs VAL:

hot shooting to snatch the victory and head to the Semifinals in the 2024 G League Winter Showcase, 127-119. The Valley Suns could not have asked for a better start to the game against the Westchester Knicks, going on a 10-0 run from tip-off and putting up a 72-point display in the first half that included 14-made threes. The Suns looked to push the pace early, played physical, while shooting 51.9% from the field and 45.2% from beyond the arc in the first half. Former 2023-24 Winter Showcase Champion and Westchester Knick Mamadi Diakite set the tempo for the Suns with 15 points in the first half and finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. Jaden Shackleford led all scorers with 28 points (12 pts - first half), and 7 threes (4- first half).

The Westchester Knicks headed into halftime down 11, 61-72 but found a resurgence coming out of the break and into the third. The third quarter presented six lead changes and 5 ties in a back-and-forth slugfest between the two teams. The Knicks would then band together and fight back, with several knicks players individually having big moments that carved into the Suns lead (seven Knicks in double-digit scoring). The veteran presence and leadership of T.J. Warren provided a spark with his 19 points in the second half and recorded a team-high 27 points for the game. Damion Baugh in his second start this season flirted with a triple double, registering 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists becoming the eighth time this season Baugh would finish a single game as the leader in assists. Chuma Okeke continues to be the Swiss army knife for the Knicks with his 17 points, 5 assists, and 8 rebounds. The fourth quarter would be all Westchester, as they would take a 102-100 lead at the top of the fourth and carry that momentum into extending their lead to as much as 13; putting the Valley suns hot start on ice. The Knicks rank #1 in points in the paint and showcased that with a dominant 72 points in paint to the Suns 32. The Knicks would also dominate 2nd chance pts 32 to 17 as the #1 ranked team in the G League in offensive and total rebounds in big part to Moses Brown who contributed his 6th double-double of the season with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Last Game:

RECAP: The Westchester Knicks (6-14), saw a late fourth-quarter comeback fall short as the Salt Lake City Stars completed a two-game series sweep to hand the Knicks a 124-132 loss. Matthew Cleveland delivered a dominant performance for Salt Lake City, finishing with 39 points and 19 rebounds. Cleveland dominated early, recording 22 points and 11 rebounds in the first half to give the Stars a narrow 64-62 lead at the break.

Salt Lake City received balanced support as Mo Bamba and Dereon Seabron each added 19 points. Seabron also posted a double-double with 11 assists. After three quarters, Westchester trailed 94-102 and fell behind by as many as 13 points midway through the fourth quarter. The Knicks mounted a spirited rally, going on a 19-6 run fueled by Bryson Warren's 11 points and nine from Dink Pate, with both combining for five three-pointers during the stretch. The surge tied the game at 121 with under two minutes remaining. However, missed opportunities down the stretch proved costly, as Cleveland buried a clutch three-pointer before Seabron sealed the game with a steal and dunk. Salt Lake City closed the final 1:52 by converting 6-of-8 free throws, while Westchester managed just three points after tying the contest. Pate led the Knicks with 29 points, four rebounds, and eight assists. Warren followed with 25 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and seven three-pointers in the loss.

Next Opponent: Feb. 19 vs. Grand Rapids at the Westchester County Center | Get Tickets







