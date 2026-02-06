Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Salt Lake City: February 6, 2026

Published on February 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Salt Lake City Stars at 8:00PM ET. (Stream: NBAGLeague.com)

Last Game vs SLC:

White Plains, NY (2/25/21) - The Westchester Knicks (6-4), routed the Salt Lake City Stars 116-95. Westchester Knicks Guard Jared Harped led the team with 22 points and five assists. Myles Powell was the second leading scorer with 20 points and five rebounds off the bench. New York Knicks young prospect Ignas Brazdeikis added 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Westchester shot 51.3% from the field and 33.3% from downtown. The Salt Lake City Stars struggled to keep up as the Knicks dominated the boards 49 to 34. Salt Lake struggled to shoot the three ball, shooting only 19.4% on 31 attempts. Salt Lakes's Mike Scott led all scorers in the game with 23 points.

Last Game Played:

RECAP: The Westchester Knicks (6-12), hold off the Celtics final push in the fourth quarter to get the victory over Maine, 117-110. Bryson Warren led the team with 28 points, season-high 11 assists, and six threes; including back-to-back three pointers at the three-minute mark to help Westchester go back up ten points after the Celtics had come within four. Maine would lean on forward Ron Harper Jr. would put on a big performance down the stretch hitting multiple big shots, one no bigger than a 33-foot heave with 14.4 seconds to come within four once again, 113-109.

Maine would hope to keep their chances alive by putting Westchester at the free throw line, but Dink Pate would clutch two free throws and a missed Celtics attempt would seal the victory for Westchester. Westchester finished with six players in double-figure scoring: Pate was the second leading scorer behind Warren with 26 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. Veteran Isaiah Roby provided 14 points and four rebounds. Trey Jemison III netted 12 points and seven rebounds, while Toby Okani and Nick Jourdain added 10 apiece. Westchester concluded the game shooting 50-percent from the field.

For the Celtics Harper Jr. would lead all-scorers in the game with 31 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and six 3PM. Kendall Brown added 20 points before being ruled out late in the game.

Next Opponent: Feb. 7 vs. Salt Lake City







