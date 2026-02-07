Balanced Attack Gives Skyforce 134-112 Victory over Celtics

Published on February 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce posted a 134-112 win over the Maine Celtics on Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon, using balanced scoring and a season-high 40 assists to secure the victory in the series finale.

Sioux Falls set the tone early, shooting 72.0 percent from the field in the first quarter and building a double-digit advantage that carried into halftime. The Skyforce led 81-62 at the break after scoring 54 points in the paint and assisting on 26 of their 33 made field goals in the opening half. The 81 first-half points marked Sioux Falls' highest-scoring half of the season.

Gabe Madsen finished with 20 points on 7-10 shooting, marking his second 20-plus point performance in the last three games. He connected on five three-pointers and added six rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes.

Dain Dainja added 25 points on 11-12 shooting from the field, finishing with five rebounds and recording his second 25-plus point outing in the last three games.

Trevor Keels recorded his third double-double of the season, totaling 15 points and 10 assists while also contributing three rebounds.

Alex Fudge turned in a career-high 21 points, missing just one shot from the field at 10-11 shooting. He added two rebounds and two blocks while finishing with a +24 plus-minus.

Dennis Smith Jr. filled the stat sheet with five points, 12 assists, and six rebounds in 26 minutes, helping orchestrate an offense that assisted on 40 of its 54 made field goals - the Skyforce's highest assist total of the season.

Josh Christopher added 21 points and seven assists, while Cam Carter chipped in 12 points off the bench as Sioux Falls shot 65.1 percent from the field and scored 88 points in the paint.

Maine was led by Jalen Bridges with 25 points, while Hayden Gray and Max Shulga each scored 23 points in the loss. The Celtics finished at 45.6 percent shooting and were held to 29.2 percent from three-point range.

The Skyforce will finish play before the NBA All-Star Break with a back-to-back road set against the Oklahoma City Blue on Monday and Tuesday, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 PM CST at Paycom Center. Maine will continue its road trip and face the Iowa Wolves on Saturday, with tip-off set for 6:30 PM CST.







NBA G League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.