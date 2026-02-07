Osceola Magic Outlast Boom in Gritty Win

Published on February 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (14-4) pulled out a 119-114 win over the Noblesville Boom (11-7) on Friday night at Osceola Heritage Park. Lester Quiñones scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Magic to victory. Reece Beekman turned in a 14-point, 10-assist performance in his return from injury.

Gabe McGlothan scored a team-high 23 points off the Noblesville bench on 9-of-13 shooting from the field. Former Magic forward Jalen Slawson recorded his first career triple-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Magic started off quickly, shooting 56.1 percent from the field in the first half. Alex Morales scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting while Will Baker and Beekman each had 10 points to help Osceola jump out to a 69-59 lead heading into the locker room.

Noblesville turned the tide in the third quarter and outscored the Magic 34-19. Taelon Peter scored 12 points on 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep to help the Boom take the lead heading into the final frame.

Quiñones led the comeback for the Magic on a perfect 5-of-5 from the field and 4-of-4 from behind the arc in the fourth quarter to help Osceola seal the win.

Up Next:

The Magic go on a two-week break for NBA All-Star before returning to play on Thursday, February 19 against the Capital City Go-Go at CareFirst Arena in Washington D.C. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.ET and can be seen on ESPN+.

Osceola returns home for a two-game series against the Cleveland Charge on Wednesday, February 25 and Thursday, February 26. Both games are set for a 7 p.m. ET tip and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

On February 26, the Magic host Noche Latina, presented by Pepsi. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Noche Latina replica jersey. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"With this group, I'm really proud that no matter how the game is going...if we're in striking range in the fourth, we feel like we're going to close. The guys executed what we talked about yesterday during film, and we were able to bring it to the court. Obviously, the third quarter didn't go our way, but we stuck with it. Just really proud of this group and I'm really enjoying coaching them."

In Case You Missed It:

The Osceola Magic are auctioning off game-issued Black History Month Celebration and Ranchers Night jerseys from now until February 7(BHM) and February 11 (Ranchers). Fans can go to https://e.givesmart.com/events/Nq9/ (Black History) and https://e.givesmart.com/events/Nyl/ (Ranchers) for a chance to purchase a jersey from their favorite Osceola Magic player. All proceeds go to the Black Empowerment & Community Council and Osceola County Cattleman's Association.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic wants to thank 7 Brew for being the sponsor for Osceola Ranchers Night!







