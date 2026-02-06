Hornets Sign Tosan Evbuomwan
Published on February 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release
Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today that the team has signed forward Tosan Evbuomwan to a Two-Way contract.
A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Evbuomwan joins the Hornets with 50 games of NBA experience (eight starts) across three seasons between Brooklyn, Detroit, Memphis and New York. Evbuomwan holds career averages of 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.8 minutes per game.
Evbuomwan began the 2025-26 season on a Two-Way with the Knicks and appeared in five games. He signed with the Maine Celtics, Boston's G League affiliate, on Jan. 14 and is averaging 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 35.4 minutes per game, making 21 appearances (all starts) this season between the Maine Celtics and Westchester Knicks.
In three collegiate seasons at Princeton, Evbuomwan was named All-Ivy League and All-Ivy League Tournament twice, 2021-22 Ivy League Player of the Year and 2022-23 Ivy League Tournament Most Valuable Player before earning NCAA All-Region honors for helping lead the Tigers' Sweet Sixteen run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. He averaged 12.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 25.7 minutes per game, making 86 appearances (78 starts) at Princeton.
