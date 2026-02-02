Swarm Dominate the Paint, Pull Away in Second Half to Top Bulls, 126-103

Published on February 2, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







The Greensboro Swarm overwhelmed the Windy City Bulls with a relentless interior attack, scoring 90 points in the paint and using a dominant second half to secure a 126-103 victory Monday night at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

After a competitive first half that featured 10 lead changes and six ties, Greensboro seized control by outscoring Windy City 38-24 in the third quarter. The Swarm continued to build their advantage in the fourth, opening the period on a decisive run and pushing the lead as high as 24 points.

Tidjane Salaün led the way for Greensboro with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists, shooting 10-of-17 from the field. PJ Hall added 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Keyontae Johnson chipped in 19 points and five rebounds in just under 26 minutes. The Swarm finished the night shooting 55.1% from the floor and held a commanding 90-36 edge in points in the paint.

Greensboro also capitalized in transition, outscoring the Bulls 23-7 on fast breaks and forcing 13 Windy City turnovers.

Kevin Knox II paced the Bulls with 27 points, knocking down five three-pointers, while Caleb Grill added 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc. Giorgi Bezhanishvili contributed 14 points and seven rebounds, but Windy City struggled defensively inside, allowing 45 made field goals at the rim.

The Swarm improved to 11-5 on the season with the win, while the Bulls fell to 8-7.

Next up, the Swarm travel to face the Cleveland Charge on Feb. 6 and 7 before returning against the Capital City Go-Go on Feb. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. ET.







