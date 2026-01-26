Greensboro Swarm Announce Sellout Ahead of January 31 Contest, January 30 Seating Limited

Published on January 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm announced today that the team's Saturday, Jan. 31 matchup against the Windy City Bulls at Novant Health Fieldhouse is officially sold out.

The sellout comes as basketball icons Mac McClung and Yuki Kawamura are in line to appear for Windy City during the two-game set in Greensboro. McClung, the reigning three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion (2023-25), and Kawamura, widely regarded as the face of modern Japanese basketball and its National Team, are expected to face the Swarm as the franchise continues its strongest start to a season.

The sold-out contest will close the back-to-back series on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. ET, as Greensboro hosts Sports Industry Night, highlighted by a pre-game career fair expected to welcome more than 350 attendees. The set opens Friday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. ET with HBCU Night, presented by Hudson Automotive Group, for which limited tickets remain available here.

"The 28th sellout in our team's history, and second of the season, is a direct reflection of the support and enthusiasm of our community," said Steve Swetoha, Team President of the Greensboro Swarm. "Sports Industry Night continues to bring together students, aspiring professionals and industry leaders, and the turnout at the career fair shows how invested our region is in building pathways into the sports business."

Greensboro enters the weekend fresh off its first-ever NBA G League Tournament appearance, having opened the regular-season segment with a 6-1 record and a six-game winning streak, the longest regular-season stretch in franchise history. The Swarm also set a franchise scoring record earlier this month.

Friday's Jan. 30 contest will stream live on NBAGLeague.com, while Saturday's sold-out finale will air on Amazon Prime Video, locally on WMYV, and on Chicago Sports Network.

Tickets for Friday's contest against the Windy City Bulls are still available and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.







