Ron Harper Jr. Named to 2026 Castrol Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend

Published on January 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The NBA announced today that Celtics Two-Way player Ron Harper Jr. has been selected to the 2026 Castrol Rising Stars event on Friday, Feb. 13 at NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles.

Harper Jr. is the second Maine Celtics player to be selected to compete in Castrol Rising Stars. Last season, JD Davison also participated in the annual showcase of premier young NBA talent. Harper Jr. will compete with six other select NBA G League players against teams of first- and second-year NBA stars.

Castrol Rising Stars will once again feature a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, taking place at 9 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 13. The event will be televised live on Peacock. In the mini-tournament, Team A will face Team B in the first semifinal (Game 1), and Team C will play Team D in the second semifinal (Game 2). The winner of Game 1 will meet the winner of Game 2 in the championship (Game 3).

Harper Jr. has played in 16 games for Maine this season, averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He has surpassed 30 points four times this season, including a 46-point performance in Maine's win over Delaware on Nov. 21. Harper Jr. was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played Nov. 17-23. With Boston, Harper Jr. has played in seven games this season.

Harper Jr. and the Maine Celtics return to action this Thursday vs. Grand Rapids. Tickets can be purchased by visiting MaineCeltics.com.







NBA G League Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.