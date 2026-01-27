Ron Harper Jr. Named to 2026 Castrol Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend
Published on January 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Maine Celtics News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The NBA announced today that Celtics Two-Way player Ron Harper Jr. has been selected to the 2026 Castrol Rising Stars event on Friday, Feb. 13 at NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles.
Harper Jr. is the second Maine Celtics player to be selected to compete in Castrol Rising Stars. Last season, JD Davison also participated in the annual showcase of premier young NBA talent. Harper Jr. will compete with six other select NBA G League players against teams of first- and second-year NBA stars.
Castrol Rising Stars will once again feature a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, taking place at 9 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 13. The event will be televised live on Peacock. In the mini-tournament, Team A will face Team B in the first semifinal (Game 1), and Team C will play Team D in the second semifinal (Game 2). The winner of Game 1 will meet the winner of Game 2 in the championship (Game 3).
Harper Jr. has played in 16 games for Maine this season, averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He has surpassed 30 points four times this season, including a 46-point performance in Maine's win over Delaware on Nov. 21. Harper Jr. was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played Nov. 17-23. With Boston, Harper Jr. has played in seven games this season.
Harper Jr. and the Maine Celtics return to action this Thursday vs. Grand Rapids. Tickets can be purchased by visiting MaineCeltics.com.
NBA G League Stories from January 26, 2026
- Martin and Murray-Boyles Selected to Participate in 2026 Rising Stars - Raptors 905
- Jaylon Tyson Selected to Participate in 2026 Castrol Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles - Cleveland Charge
- Tristen Newton Selected to 2026 NBA Castrol Rising Stars Game - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- David Jones Garcia Selected to Represent G League in 2026 NBA Rising Star - Austin Spurs
- Ron Harper Jr. Named to 2026 Castrol Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend - Maine Celtics
- Sean East II Named to the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Game - Salt Lake City Stars
- Philadelphia 76ers Sign Center Charles Bassey to 10-Day Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Stockton Kings Defeat Salt Lake City Stars - Stockton Kings
- Greensboro Swarm Announce Sellout Ahead of January 31 Contest, January 30 Seating Limited - Greensboro Swarm
- The San Diego Clippers Acquire Cam Reddish - San Diego Clippers
- Rip City Remix Game Postponed Until January 27 at 6 p.m. - Rip City Remix
- Legends-Remix Postponed - G League
- Moore Makes History as Motor City Cruises to Win Fifth Straight - Motor City Cruise
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.