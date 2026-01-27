Windy City Secures Victory over Oklahoma City, McClung Notches 40 Points

Published on January 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Oklahoma City, Okla. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, defeated the Oklahoma City Blue on the road 116-103 Monday night. With a double-double and near season-high, Windy City guard Mac McClung led all scorers with 40 points and 10 assists, shooting 64% from the field.

The Bulls asserted themselves early, going on a 12-0 run to start the matchup. Shooting 60.9% from the field and 50% from long range allowed Windy City to extend its lead by as much as 21 in the first quarter. Windy City fell into a shooting drought in the second frame. With the Bulls only connecting on six of 27 shots from the field, the Blue took advantage. Led by perfect 4-for-4 shooting by Oklahoma City guard Anthony Pritchard the Blue went on its own 14-0 run to cut the lead to single digits near halftime. Windy City rediscovered its rhythm in the third, led by 13 points and 75% shooting from long range by McClung. The Bulls pulled ahead by up to 26 before ending the frame up by 18. Despite a late push by the Blue to outscore the Bulls 28-23 in the final frame, the Bulls had already pulled away beyond reach resulting in a Windy City victory.

Alongside McClung, forward Kevin Knox II notched a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds. Forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili recorded his own double-double for Windy City with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Windy City forward Keyshawn Bryant came off the bench for a season-high of 10 points while grabbing four rebounds and tallying three blocks.

For the Blue, Pritchard led the offensive effort with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists. OKC guards Bryce Thompson and Zhaire Smith each contributed 17 points and six rebounds. Blue forward Buddy Boeheim put up 14 points and dished out six assists.

With the win the Bulls improve to 6-6 while the Blue drop to 4-12. Windy City will face off against Oklahoma City once again Wednesday, January 28th. Tip-off is set for 11am CST. The game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com, the NBA app and CHSN.







