Bulls Earn Bounce-Back Win over Blue Coats

Published on January 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, earned a hard-fought victory over the Delaware Blue Coats 129-126 on Saturday night. Windy City guard Mac McClung led the offensive effort with 29 points shooting 59% from the field, while also dishing out nine assists.

With only eight players available, Windy City had a rough start shooting only 42.3% from the field and 0% from long-range in the first frame, ending the quarter trailing by seven. Down but not out, the Bulls came out firing in the second, shooting a staggering 72.2% from the field, logging 26 points in the paint. Scoring seven straight buckets, the Bulls cut the deficit to just two early in the quarter. Turning the tide, a three-pointer by McClung followed by a layup by guard RJ Nembhard gave the Bulls the lead going into the second half. In a back-and-forth third frame, the Bulls ultimately got into a rhythm, ending the quarter on a 20-6 run. Despite a late fourth quarter push by the Blue Coats, Windy City held on for the victory.

Alongside McClung, seven of Windy City's eight available players scored in double-digits. Forward Kevin Knox II put up 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Nembhard put up 20 points while dishing out seven assists. The remainder of the double-digit scoring came from 18 points and nine rebounds for center Giorgi Bezhanishvili, 12 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller, 11 points for guard Ryan Woolridge and 10 points and nine rebounds for forward Mouhamadou Gueye.

For the Blue Coats, Philadelphia 76ers forward, Johni Broome, on assignment with Delaware led all scorers with 31 points with five made threes. Philadelphia 76ers two-way forward MarJon Beauchamp, notched an additional 22 points. Blue Coats forward DeAndre Williams recorded 19 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Guard Kennedy Chandler notched a commanding double-double of 16 points and 15 assists. With the win the Bulls improve to 4-4 while the Blue Coats drop to 5-4. Windy City returns to home court tomorrow Sunday, January 11 to face off against the Noblesville Boom. Tip-off is set for 7pm CST. The game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com and CHSN.







