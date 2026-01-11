Gold Split Series with Skyhawks in 122-134 Loss
Published on January 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI. - The Grand Rapids Gold (4-5) fell short against the College Park Skyhawks (3-6) 122-134 Saturday night. This is the second installment in a two-game home series with the Skyhawks, which the teams split.
This game was closely contested through the first three quarters, drawing even in most statistical categories. A quick six straight transition points allowed the Skyhawks to pull ahead late in the third quarter, a lead that would last to the final buzzer. Transition defense has been a weakness for Grand Rapids as of late, and tonight was no different, allowing 20 fast break points while scoring just five.
NBA Two-way guard Curtis Jones led the scoring for the gold tonight with 24 points, adding 7 boards and 5 steals. James Akinjo contributed a 19-point, 14-assist double-double. Dane Goodwin added 20 points off the bench
Hawks Two-way RayJ Dennis dropped a double-double of his own with 26 points and 11 assists in the win, joined by Basheer Jihad with a 23-point, 12-rebound performance.
The Gold will face the College Park Skyhawks at Van Andel Arena on Sunday, January 11, at 3:00 p.m. Fans can catch the game live on NBAGLeague.com.
