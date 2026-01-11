Squadron Drop Home Contest to Magic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, were defeated by the Osceola Magic, 112-95, on Saturday night.

Both teams struggled offensively from the jump, shooting below 40%, but Osceola (7-2) gained the advantage thanks to 14 first-quarter turnovers by Birmingham (4-6). The Magic put together 20 points in the first quarter, while Birmingham managed just nine- the second-lowest total by a G League team in a quarter this season.

After a slow first period, the Squadron went on a 16-3 run in less than four minutes to cut the deficit to one. Momentum seemed to be with the home side, but Osceola held onto their lead for the remainder of the first half and extended their advantage to 51-39 at halftime following an 11-2 run over the final two minutes.

Birmingham trailed by as many as 15 in the third quarter before Hunter Dickinson recorded 11 points on a perfect 4-4 shooting from the field to cut the deficit to two with 4:27 remaining. Osceola then closed the third period on a 15-3 run to push their lead to 14.

Chase Hunter knocked down a three to cut the Magic's lead to single digits with 10:31 to go, but Osceola responded with three quick three pointers to build their largest lead of the night at 18 points. A late push by Birmingham trimmed the deficit to eight with 5:22 remaining, but a franchise-record 36 turnovers proved too costly as the Magic closed out the night with a 112-95 victory.

Josh Oduro recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 23 points and 11 rebounds. He also tied the franchise record for steals in a game with 7.

The Squadron will stay at home for a two-game stint against the Eastern Conference leading Raptors 905, beginning tomorrow, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m. The Dino Night game will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

