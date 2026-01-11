Near Triple-Double from Daishen Nix Helps Seal Win

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (5-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, obtained a 131-119 victory over the Greensboro Swarm (6-3) on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

The Vipers had control of the game the entire first half and led by as many as 30 points. At the half the Vipers had outscored the Swarm 78-51 with 20 points coming from Daishen Nix, 15 points from Tyler Smith and 13 points from Teddy Allen. Keyontae Johnson was the only player from the Swarm in the double digits with 11 points.

Despite the deficit that the Swarm had, the team came out with momentum. Greensboro managed to outscore the Vipers 41-21 to cut its deficit down to just nine points and a score of 99-92 at the end of the third. The success that the Swarm had in the third quarter was largely due to the 28 points that the team scored in the paint.

In the fourth quarter Greensboro attempted to continue the momentum going, but the team was quickly halted by the Vipers which allowed RGV to secure a 131-119 victory.

Nix was close to a triple-double after a 35-point, 12 assist and nine rebound game. Houston Rockets two-way, Tristen Newton finished with 21 points and Efe Abogidi secured 23 points.

Charlotte Hornets assignment Liam McNeeley, had 22 points followed by Johnson and Eric Dixon with 19 points each.

RGV will now travel to Mexico City to take on the Capitanes on back-to-back nights starting on Tuesday, Jan 13 at 8:00 p.m. CST and culminating on Wednesday, Jan. 14 on ESPN+.







