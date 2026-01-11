Austin Rallies Past South Bay, 107-106

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (3-4) claimed victory over the South Bay Lakers (4-3), 107-106, on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Kyle Mangas and Trey McGowens led Austin with 23 points apiece. David Jones Garcia added 22 points, while James Banks III finished with 12 points and 6 rebounds. South Bay shot over 50% from the field in the opening half to take a 61-52 lead into halftime, led by 15 points from Chris Manon. Jones Garcia scored 20 for Austin. The Spurs gained momentum in the third, outscoring South Bay 28-22 to pull within three, 83-80, heading into the fourth. Austin closed the game behind Mangas, who scored 14 fourth-quarter points as the Spurs outscored South Bay 27-23 to complete the comeback. Kobe Bufkin led the Lakers with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Manon finished with 19 points while Arthur Kaluma contributed 18 for South Bay.

