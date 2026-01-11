Austin Rallies Past South Bay, 107-106
Published on January 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (3-4) claimed victory over the South Bay Lakers (4-3), 107-106, on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Kyle Mangas and Trey McGowens led Austin with 23 points apiece. David Jones Garcia added 22 points, while James Banks III finished with 12 points and 6 rebounds. South Bay shot over 50% from the field in the opening half to take a 61-52 lead into halftime, led by 15 points from Chris Manon. Jones Garcia scored 20 for Austin. The Spurs gained momentum in the third, outscoring South Bay 28-22 to pull within three, 83-80, heading into the fourth. Austin closed the game behind Mangas, who scored 14 fourth-quarter points as the Spurs outscored South Bay 27-23 to complete the comeback. Kobe Bufkin led the Lakers with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Manon finished with 19 points while Arthur Kaluma contributed 18 for South Bay.
NEXT UP: The Spurs will travel to Salt Lake City to face the Stars on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. CT at the Maverik Center. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+. AustinSpurs.com.
NBA G League Stories from January 10, 2026
- Bulls Earn Bounce-Back Win over Blue Coats - Windy City Bulls
- Austin Rallies Past South Bay, 107-106 - Austin Spurs
- Near Triple-Double from Daishen Nix Helps Seal Win - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Osceola Magic Set Franchise Single-Game Record for Steals in Win over Squadron - Osceola Magic
- Gold Split Series with Skyhawks in 122-134 Loss - College Park Skyhawks
- Squadron Drop Home Contest to Magic - Birmingham Squadron
- Gold Split Series with Skyhawks in 122-134 Loss - Grand Rapids Gold
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Stockton Kings: January 10, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.