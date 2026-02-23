Spurs Hustle Past Memphis, 102-97

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (14-8) beat the Memphis Hustle (4-18), 102-97, on Sunday afternoon at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Jayden Nunn led Austin with 22 points and 6 rebounds, while Donovan Williams added 19. Harrison Ingram recorded his 13th double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Trey McGowens contributed 15 off the bench.

The Spurs trailed the Memphis Hustle 49-40 at halftime. Paul Watson led Memphis with 13 points, while Williams paced the Spurs with 12. Behind 11 third-quarter points from Nunn, the Spurs trimmed the deficit to 76-73 entering the fourth. In a back-and-forth fourth quarter that included three ties and three lead changes, Austin pulled ahead late to earn the win.

DeJon Jarreau finished with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for Memphis, while Tyler Burton posted 14. Eric Dixon and Watson finished with 13 each.

The Spurs will face the Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. CT at Paycom Center. The game will be available to watch on the G League App.







