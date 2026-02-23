Spurs Hustle Past Memphis, 102-97
Published on February 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (14-8) beat the Memphis Hustle (4-18), 102-97, on Sunday afternoon at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Jayden Nunn led Austin with 22 points and 6 rebounds, while Donovan Williams added 19. Harrison Ingram recorded his 13th double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Trey McGowens contributed 15 off the bench.
The Spurs trailed the Memphis Hustle 49-40 at halftime. Paul Watson led Memphis with 13 points, while Williams paced the Spurs with 12. Behind 11 third-quarter points from Nunn, the Spurs trimmed the deficit to 76-73 entering the fourth. In a back-and-forth fourth quarter that included three ties and three lead changes, Austin pulled ahead late to earn the win.
DeJon Jarreau finished with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for Memphis, while Tyler Burton posted 14. Eric Dixon and Watson finished with 13 each.
NEXT UP:
The Spurs will face the Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. CT at Paycom Center. The game will be available to watch on the G League App.
