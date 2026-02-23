Cruise Drop Franchise-Record 149 Behind Peterson's Triple-Double, Jones' Season-High 33

DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise rewrote the franchise record book Sunday afternoon, rolling to a 149-118 victory over the College Park Skyhawks at Wayne State Fieldhouse in the highest-scoring regular-season game in team history.

Motor City (13-11) shot a blistering 60.7 percent from the field and knocked down 18 3-pointers, racing to a franchise-record 44-point first quarter and never looking back. The Cruise led by as many as 33 points and piled up 66 points in the paint and 34 fast-break points in a wire-to-wire offensive showcase.

Drew Peterson powered the effort with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming just the fourth player in franchise history to record a triple-double. Peterson shot 8 of 10 from the floor, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, while orchestrating an offense that produced 33 assists on 54 made field goals.

Isaac Jones delivered a season-high 33 points on 11-of-15 shooting, adding seven rebounds. Jones scored 21 of his 33 in the first half as the Cruise built a 79-56 halftime cushion.

Tolu Smith added 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for his 40th career double-double, becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the 40 double-double milestone. Smith finished 10 of 11 from the field as Motor City shot 58.3 percent in the first half and 63.4 percent in the second. Additionally, Smith earned a career high of five blocks in the win. Chaz Lanier chipped in 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting, and Wendell Moore Jr. scored 17.

College Park (6-18) was led by Caleb Houstan's 27 points and Basheer Jihad's 21 points and nine rebounds. The Skyhawks shot 43.2 percent and committed 15 turnovers.

Motor City set the tone early, using a 25-10 run to begin the first quarter and built separation. The Cruise took a 44-25 lead after one and pushed the advantage to 28 late in the second quarter. Though the Skyhawks outscored Motor City 37-31 in the third, the Cruise responded with a 39-point fourth quarter to seal the historic night.

The Motor City Cruise will host their second Education Day on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. ET and face the Delaware Blue Coats. The game can be streamed through The PREP, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and NBAGLeague.com.







