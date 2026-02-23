Boom Falls to Go-Go in Second of Back-To-Back, 130-114

Published on February 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (14-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, dropped the second game of the back-to-back against the Capital City Go-Go (12-11), falling 130-114 on Sunday afternoon at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

Cameron Hildreth led the Boom with 21 points and five assists on 9-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-5 from three. RJ Felton followed with a career-high 19 points, while Jalen Slawson added 17 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

Capital City was paced by Skal Labissiere, who finished with a game-high 25 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes. Kadary Richmond and Akoldah Gak each added 23 points, with Richmond also contributing six assists.

The Go-Go found their rhythm early behind Labissiere, who scored 17 of the team's first 28 points while going a perfect 6-of-6 from the field and 4-of-4 from deep, helping Capital City build an 11-point lead midway through the first quarter. As a team, the Go-Go hit nine three-pointers in the opening frame to take a 45-29 lead into the second. Noblesville opened the second quarter on an 11-3 run to cut the deficit in half, but Capital City responded by stretching the lead to 23. Keshon Gilbert and Richmond combined for 21 points in the period, giving the Go-Go an 83-60 advantage at halftime.

Capital City continued to pull away after the break, leading by as many as 32 in the third quarter despite a 12-point frame from Slawson. The Boom chipped away late and trimmed the deficit to 16, but the Go-Go's hot shooting and dominance on the glass proved too much to overcome. Rebounding played a decisive role, as Noblesville was outrebounded 41-26, leading to 20 Capital City second-chance points.

The Boom hit the road for a three-game trip, beginning Friday against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET, with coverage streaming live on NBAGLeague.com.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







