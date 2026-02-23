Iowa Wolves Drop Close One to Rio Grande Valley Vipers

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves dropped a close game to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 117-115 on Sunday afternoon at Casey's Center.

Zyon Pullin, in his first game in the regular season, led the Wolves (13-10) with 33 points and seven assists. Enrique Freeman recorded a double-double with 29 points and 12 assists, while Jalen Crutcher added 17 points and four assists.

There were 11 lead changes throughout the game, and the two teams were tied seven times. Both squads led by at most eight points. The Wolves shot 45.7% from the field while the Vipers shot 40.2% from the field.

The Vipers out-rebounded the Wolves 45 to 44 in the contest and out-scored the Wolves 56 to 48 in the paint. The Wolves entered the fourth quarter leading by one point but were edged out by the Vipers in the final minute of the game.

Tristen Newton led the Vipers (14-7) with 26 points. Caleb McConnell tallied 19 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Daishen Nix scored 18 points and five rebounds, while John Knight III added 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Iowa Wolves head to Stockton for one game against the Kings on Wednesday, February 25, before returning home to host the Mexico City Capitanes on Friday, February 27.







