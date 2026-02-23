Short-Handed Stars Fall in a Heartbreaker to the Mexico City Capitanes

The short-handed Salt Lake City Stars fell in a heartbreaker to the Mexico City Capitanes, coming up short in the narrow 119-120 loss. The Stars fought hard, limited to only a seven man rotation due to injuries and illness on the Salt Lake City roster. The Stars moved to 11-14 on the season.

The Stars and Capitanes started the game trading the lead, with the Stars only going up by as little as four points in the opening minutes. The Capitanes took control, closing the quarter up 37-28. Mexico City held onto their lead through the second, but the Stars erased a fourteen-point deficit to tie the score at 69-69 going into the halftime break. Salt Lake City took the narrow lead in the third quarter and into the fourth. The Stars led all the way until just under the three minute mark in the fourth, and could not come out on top at the final buzzer.

Sean East II was unstoppable, putting on a scoring clinic from all over the floor. East II scored a career-high and game-high 39 points on an efficient 14-20 from the field and knocked down 5-8 from beyond the three-point line. He was active defensively as well, recording three steals.

Fellow guards Max Abmas and Justin Harmon joined East II in the high scoring figures. Abmas added 24 points (6-13 FGM, 6-12 3PM) and recorded a game-high four steals. Harmon tied his career-high 23 points (10-16 FGM) which he previously set in the game prior against the Oklahoma City Blue.

From the Salt Lake City bench, Dereon Seabron recorded 18 points (8-16 FGM) and a game-high seven assists.

For the Capitanes, Boo Buie III led with 34 points, followed by James Bouknight who scored 21 points.

The Stars stay in Mexico City to close out the double-header series against the Capitanes. The second-half of the series is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. MT at the Arena CDMC in Mexico City, Mex. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS East II - 39 Crowl - 9 Seabron - 7 .551 .474 .800 6-29-35

CAPITANES Buie III - 34 Garcia - 11 Taylor IV - 5 .544 .515 .429 12-24-36







