Stars Grab Big Win out of All-Star Break over Oklahoma City Blue

Published on February 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

The Salt Lake City Stars opened play out of the All-Star break with a 137-126 win over the Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday night at the Maverik Center. The victory improved Salt Lake City to 10-13 on the season.

The Stars and Blue traded baskets early, with Salt Lake City holding a narrow 31-29 edge at the end of the first quarter. The Stars extended their advantage in the second frame and carried a 70-65 lead into halftime despite a late Oklahoma City run.

Salt Lake City made a statement coming out of the break, pushing the lead to 99-79 at the 5:06 mark of the third quarter. The Blue attempted to rally, but the Stars maintained a double-digit cushion the rest of the way to secure the 11-point win.

Second-year guard Max Abmas led the way with a season-high and game-high 33 points (12-19 FGM, 7-12 3PM). Abmas caught fire midway through the third quarter, knocking down three consecutive three-pointers to swing momentum firmly in Salt Lake City's favor. He added six rebounds, four assists and a block.

Six Stars finished in double figures, with all five starters scoring 10 or more points. Along with Abmas' 33, Sean East II scored 25 and Matthew Cleveland added 21, while Justin Harmon (13) and Steven Crowl (11) also reached double digits.

Off the bench, Dereon Seabron contributed a season-high 23 points (8-12 FGM), along with five rebounds and three assists.

Oklahoma City was led by Zhaire Smith, who scored 26 points, followed by Chris Youngblood with 25.

The Stars will face the Blue again Thursday night to close out the back-to-back series. Tipoff is scheduled for Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. MT at the Maverik Center and will stream on Jazz+. Fans can find tickets HERE or on slcstars.com.

Media availability from Head Coach Rick Higgins and Steven Crowl can be found HERE. Highlights from tonight's win can be found HERE.

