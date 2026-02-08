Stars Sweep Back-To-Back Series against Knicks Behind Cleveland's Career Night

Published on February 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







The Salt Lake City Stars completed a back-to-back sweep of the Westchester Knicks with a 132-124 win Saturday night. The victory improved the Stars to 9-12 on the season, extended their winning streak to three games, and gave Salt Lake City a 2-0 edge in the season series.

Salt Lake City got off to a slow start as Westchester found its rhythm early, building a 31-17 lead with 2:05 remaining in the first quarter. The Stars responded by chipping away at the deficit and closed the period trailing by seven. The second quarter featured multiple lead changes, with Salt Lake City edging ahead 64-62 at halftime.

The Stars took control coming out of the break, opening the third quarter with a strong run and carrying a 102-94 lead into the fourth. Westchester mounted a late push and tied the game at 121-121 with 1:52 remaining, but Salt Lake City responded down the stretch with timely stops and execution to seal the eight-point victory.

Matthew Cleveland delivered a masterclass performance, scoring a career-high 39 points (14-20 FGM, 3-4 3PM) while going a perfect 5-5 from the free-throw line and grabbing a career-high-tying 19 rebounds (8 OR, 11 DR). Cleveland scored 22 of his 39 points in the first half on 9-12 shooting and collected 11 rebounds before halftime. His night was punctuated by an emphatic putback dunk that pushed the Stars ahead 117-107 in the fourth quarter.

Five Stars finished in double figures, led by Cleveland's 39 points. Sean East II added 18 points from the starting lineup. Off the bench, Dereon Seabron recorded his first double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 assists, Mo Bamba chipped in 19 points, and Justin Harmon scored 12.

Westchester was led by Dink Pate, who scored 29 points, followed by Bryson Warren with 25.

The Stars will have a few days off before traveling to Arizona to face the Valley Suns in their final game before the All-Star break. The matchup is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 12, at 12 p.m. MT at Mullett Arena in Tempe and will stream on Jazz+.







