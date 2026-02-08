Late Push Helps Vipers Secure 112-111 Win over Austin

Published on February 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (12-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, extended its win streak at home after defeating the Austin Spurs (10-7) on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

A strong first-quarter performance by Austin's Donovan Williams lifted the Spurs to the top. At 4:29 the score was 17-15 in favor of the Spurs. Williams then scored 14 of the team's 16 points to end the quarter. At the same time, Cam Matthews scored 12 of the Vipers' 16 points, resulting in a score of 33-31.

The Spurs held the upper hand the entire second quarter until 32 seconds remained, when a three-pointer by Daishen Nix tied the competition at 60-60. Nix then hit a final two-pointer, giving the home team a 62-60 edge going into the half. Nix was pivotal to the Vipers' success in this quarter, scoring 17 of the team's 31 points.

For the first nine minutes of the quarter the Vipers controlled the game with a score of 82-80. However, the Spurs outscored their opponent 13-8, setting the game at 93-90 in favor of Austin.

In the final quarter Austin opened with a 4-0 run. RGV then fired back with a 7-0 run of its own to tie the game at 97-97 with 9:15 on the clock. Nix once again turned things around after hitting a three-point basket which gave the Vipers a 100-97 lead. Austin then tied the game yet again with 5:41 to go, making the score 106-106. At 3:17 the game reached another tie at 108-108, but RGV broke the tie and secured a 112-111 win.

Nix paved the way for the Vipers with 31 points and 11 rebounds. Matthews contributed 22 points and Houston Rockets two-way player Tyler Smith scored 18 points.

Harrison Ingram obtained a double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Williams also scored 23 points. Adam Flagler helped the Spurs with 14 points.

Another Texas rivalry will take place at 7:00 p.m. CST on Feb. 12 at Comerica Center against the Texas Legends. The game can be streamed on ESPN+. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







