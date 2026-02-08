Iowa Wolves Rally to Beat Maine Celtics, 123-120
Published on February 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves beat the Maine Celtics 123-120, fueled by a fourth quarter rally in Des Moines. The victory opened a three-game homestand for the Wolves (13-7) in front of a crowd of 5,707 at Casey's Center.
Jules Bernard led Iowa with a triple-double of 30 points, 13 assists, and 13 rebounds. It was his first triple-double of the season. Donte Ingram recorded a season-high 27 points and added eight rebounds.
Jalen Crutcher tallied 24 points and six assists, while Nojel Eastern added 21 points and five assists. Iowa out-rebounded Maine 47 to 35, while both teams scored 44 points in the paint.
The Wolves trailed 99-92 at the start of the fourth-quarter but shot 68.8% from the field and 87.5% from beyond the arc. Bernard led the charge, going 3-for-4 from three-point range.
Max Shulga led the Celtics (11-10) with 35 points and nine assists. Jalen Bridges recorded 24 points and five rebounds, while Hank Morgan added 16 points and four rebounds.
Iowa hosts the Austin Spurs in a two-game set on Tuesday, February 10, for a 10:30 a.m. tip-off and Wednesday, February 11, for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.
NBA G League Stories from February 7, 2026
- Stars Sweep Back-To-Back Series against Knicks Behind Cleveland's Career Night - Salt Lake City Stars
- Late Push Helps Vipers Secure 112-111 Win over Austin - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Legends Edged Late in Back-And-Forth Battle with Stockton - Texas Legends
- Iowa Wolves Rally to Beat Maine Celtics, 123-120 - Iowa Wolves
- Charge Split Weekend Pair - Cleveland Charge
- Maine Celtics Run out of Gas in Iowa - Maine Celtics
- Josh Oduro Sets New Career High as Birmingham Knocks off Capital City - Birmingham Squadron
- Delaware Sweeps Home Series against Wisconsin, 99-94 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Herd Fall to Blue Coats - Wisconsin Herd
- Raptors 905 Defeat the Gold in Tightly Contested Match - Raptors 905
- Skyhawks Bounce Back against Rip City Remix 141-136 on 'Black History Month Game Fueled by Georgia Natural Gas' - College Park Skyhawks
- Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard Deivon Smith from College Park Skyhawks - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Warriors Convert Pat Spencer to Standard NBA Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Salt Lake City: February 7, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Ron Harper Jr. to Participate in Kia Shooting Stars at NBA All-Star 2026 - Maine Celtics
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Black History Month Game Fueled by Georgia Natural Gas®' against the Rip City Remix - College Park Skyhawks
- Squadron Sign Cheikh Mbacke Diong - Birmingham Squadron
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wolves Stories
- Iowa Wolves Rally to Beat Maine Celtics, 123-120
- Iowa Wolves Escape with 114-109 Win over Stockton Kings
- Rocco Zikarsky Named to NBA G League Next Up Game
- Iowa Wolves Split Set with 127-123 Overtime Win over Santa Cruz Warriors
- Iowa Wolves Drop One on Road, 101-108, to Santa Cruz Warriors