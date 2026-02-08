Iowa Wolves Rally to Beat Maine Celtics, 123-120

Published on February 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves beat the Maine Celtics 123-120, fueled by a fourth quarter rally in Des Moines. The victory opened a three-game homestand for the Wolves (13-7) in front of a crowd of 5,707 at Casey's Center.

Jules Bernard led Iowa with a triple-double of 30 points, 13 assists, and 13 rebounds. It was his first triple-double of the season. Donte Ingram recorded a season-high 27 points and added eight rebounds.

Jalen Crutcher tallied 24 points and six assists, while Nojel Eastern added 21 points and five assists. Iowa out-rebounded Maine 47 to 35, while both teams scored 44 points in the paint.

The Wolves trailed 99-92 at the start of the fourth-quarter but shot 68.8% from the field and 87.5% from beyond the arc. Bernard led the charge, going 3-for-4 from three-point range.

Max Shulga led the Celtics (11-10) with 35 points and nine assists. Jalen Bridges recorded 24 points and five rebounds, while Hank Morgan added 16 points and four rebounds.

Iowa hosts the Austin Spurs in a two-game set on Tuesday, February 10, for a 10:30 a.m. tip-off and Wednesday, February 11, for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.







