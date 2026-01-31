Iowa Wolves Drop One on Road, 101-108, to Santa Cruz Warriors
Published on January 30, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves dropped one on the road 101-108, to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday night in Santa Cruz, California. The Wolves are 10-7 in the regular season.
Enrique Freeman and Alize Johnson each recorded 19 points, with 9 and 14 rebounds in the contest, respectively. Rocco Zikarsky added nine points and 12 rebounds. Both Jules Bernard and Nate Santos added 14 points to the Wolves' effort.
The Wolves out-rebounded the Warriors 54-53, while the Warriors out-scored the Wolves 68-44 in the paint. There were nine lead changes, but the Warriors led by 17 points before the Wolves staged a fourth-quarter comeback.
Jacksen Moni led the Warriors (9-6) with 22 points and 11 rebounds on the night. Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points and four assists, while Franco Miller, Jr. had 16 points.
The Wolves are on the road for two more games before returning home to Casey's Center on Saturday, February 7, for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off against the Maine Celtics.
