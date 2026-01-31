Sea Dubs Withstand the Iowa Wolves, 108-101

Published on January 30, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - A triumvirate of Sea Dub double-doubles guided the Santa Cruz Warriors (9-6) to a 108-101 victory over the Iowa Wolves (10-7) on Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Forward Jacksen Moni led the Warriors with career-highs in points (22), rebounds (11), and steals (four). Forward Jack Clark earned his second-straight double-double with 14 points, a game-high 16 rebounds, and five assists. Two-way forward Malvey Leons secured a double-double of his own with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks, while guard Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points. Guard Franco Miller Jr. finished the game with 16 points, nine assists, and five rebounds.

Forward Alize Johnson led the Wolves with 19 points and 14 rebounds, while two-way forward Enrique Freeman logged 19 points and nine rebounds. Forward Nate Santos and guard Jules Bernard scored 14 points apiece, while guard Nojel Eastern logged 10 points off the bench.

A 10-0 Sea Dub run and a pair of rim-rattling dunks from Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Ja'Vier Francis saw Santa Cruz double-up Iowa early, pulling ahead 20-9 halfway through the opening frame. Led by eight points in the quarter from Johnson, the Wolves initiated a 16-6 swing to make it a one-possession game, 28-25, after 12 minutes of action. 11 combined points from Eastern and Rocco Zikarsky to start the second quarter gave Iowa its first lead since the opening possession, 36-35, at the 8:01 mark. With the game tied at 44 points apiece, the Warriors smothered the Wolves defensively, capping off the first half on an 18-4 run to take a 62-48 advantage into intermission-their largest lead of the first half.

Both sides struggled from behind the arc in the third quarter, shooting a combined 3-for-23, with the Sea Dubs maintaining a double-digit lead for the majority of the frame. Freeman contributed a team-high 10 points in the Wolves' effort to claw back into the game; however, the Santa Cruz starting five supplied 20 of the team's 22 points in the frame, allowing them to stay ahead 84-72 entering the final frame. The Warriors kept their foot on the gas in the fourth quarter, holding onto a 15-point lead, 102-87, with just over four minutes to play. Iowa tried their best to steal away the victory, cutting their deficit to 6, 105-99, with 34 seconds remaining, thanks to nine points off the bench from Santos. Leons kept the game out of reach with two crucial free throws, securing the 108-101 victory for the Warriors.

The Sea Dubs will host the Wolves again tomorrow night, Saturday, January 31, at 7 p.m. PT. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@goldenstate.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.







NBA G League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.