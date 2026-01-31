Sea Dubs Withstand the Iowa Wolves, 108-101
Published on January 30, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors News Release
SANTA CRUZ, CA - A triumvirate of Sea Dub double-doubles guided the Santa Cruz Warriors (9-6) to a 108-101 victory over the Iowa Wolves (10-7) on Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.
Forward Jacksen Moni led the Warriors with career-highs in points (22), rebounds (11), and steals (four). Forward Jack Clark earned his second-straight double-double with 14 points, a game-high 16 rebounds, and five assists. Two-way forward Malvey Leons secured a double-double of his own with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks, while guard Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points. Guard Franco Miller Jr. finished the game with 16 points, nine assists, and five rebounds.
Forward Alize Johnson led the Wolves with 19 points and 14 rebounds, while two-way forward Enrique Freeman logged 19 points and nine rebounds. Forward Nate Santos and guard Jules Bernard scored 14 points apiece, while guard Nojel Eastern logged 10 points off the bench.
A 10-0 Sea Dub run and a pair of rim-rattling dunks from Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Ja'Vier Francis saw Santa Cruz double-up Iowa early, pulling ahead 20-9 halfway through the opening frame. Led by eight points in the quarter from Johnson, the Wolves initiated a 16-6 swing to make it a one-possession game, 28-25, after 12 minutes of action. 11 combined points from Eastern and Rocco Zikarsky to start the second quarter gave Iowa its first lead since the opening possession, 36-35, at the 8:01 mark. With the game tied at 44 points apiece, the Warriors smothered the Wolves defensively, capping off the first half on an 18-4 run to take a 62-48 advantage into intermission-their largest lead of the first half.
Both sides struggled from behind the arc in the third quarter, shooting a combined 3-for-23, with the Sea Dubs maintaining a double-digit lead for the majority of the frame. Freeman contributed a team-high 10 points in the Wolves' effort to claw back into the game; however, the Santa Cruz starting five supplied 20 of the team's 22 points in the frame, allowing them to stay ahead 84-72 entering the final frame. The Warriors kept their foot on the gas in the fourth quarter, holding onto a 15-point lead, 102-87, with just over four minutes to play. Iowa tried their best to steal away the victory, cutting their deficit to 6, 105-99, with 34 seconds remaining, thanks to nine points off the bench from Santos. Leons kept the game out of reach with two crucial free throws, securing the 108-101 victory for the Warriors.
The Sea Dubs will host the Wolves again tomorrow night, Saturday, January 31, at 7 p.m. PT. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@goldenstate.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.
NBA G League Stories from January 30, 2026
- Jaelen House's 27 Points and Jahmyl Telfort's Game-Saving Block Power San Diego Clippers Past the College Park Skyhawks - San Diego Clippers
- Sea Dubs Withstand the Iowa Wolves, 108-101 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Iowa Wolves Drop One on Road, 101-108, to Santa Cruz Warriors - Iowa Wolves
- Swarm Fall in Front of Sellout Crowd, 115-110, to Bulls - Greensboro Swarm
- Boom Wins Fifth Straight, Tops Squadron at Home - Noblesville Boom
- Shorthanded Bulls Battle Back to Take Down the Swarm - Windy City Bulls
- Charge Win Fifth Straight - Cleveland Charge
- Squadron Unable to Recover from Boom's Hot Shooting Start - Birmingham Squadron
- Herd Stops Go-Go - Wisconsin Herd
- Wisconsin Herd Partners with 4imprint® to Support Oshkosh Area Community Pantry with Wisconsin Curd Theme Jerseys - Wisconsin Herd
- Maine Celtics to Host First Responders Appreciation Game - Maine Celtics
- Starting Five Lead South Bay Past Salt Lake City - South Bay Lakers
- Stars Comeback Falls Short in 118-125 Loss to South Bay Lakers - Salt Lake City Stars
- Osceola Magic Take Down Westchester Knicks for Fourth-Straight Win - Osceola Magic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Sea Dubs Withstand the Iowa Wolves, 108-101
- Philadelphia 76ers Sign Center Charles Bassey to 10-Day Contract
- Clark and Miller Jr. Shine in Short-Handed Sea Dubs' 126-113 Loss to Salt Lake City
- Philadelphia 76ers Sign Center Charles Bassey to 10-Day Contract
- Warriors Split Weekend Series versus Sioux Falls, 117-103