Wisconsin Herd Partners with 4imprint® to Support Oshkosh Area Community Pantry with Wisconsin Curd Theme Jerseys
Published on January 30, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will team up with 4imprint® to raise money for the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry. The Herd will change its name and rebrand as the Wisconsin Curd, and wear Curd-themed jerseys during the game on Monday, February 9, against the Birmingham Squadron at Oshkosh Arena, with tip set for 6:30 p.m.
The Wisconsin Curd player-worn jerseys will be auctioned online at https://wisconsincurd.givesmart.com and in-arena February 9 and 10. The auction is open now until February 16, 2026, at noon CST. Proceeds benefit the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry, which strives to eliminate food insecurity.
Tickets for the game can be purchased by visiting wisconsinherd.com, or by calling 920-233-HERD.
