Osceola Magic Take Down Westchester Knicks for Fourth-Straight Win

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (12-3) overcame a sluggish first quarter and defeated the Westchester Knicks (5-11) 110-102 on Thursday night at Osceola Heritage Park. The Magic have won four-straight games, including their first three at home as they returned from a 10-game road trip.

Javonte Smart scored a game-high 27 points off the Magic bench on 10-of-15 shooting and 7-of-12 from behind the arc. Alex Morales was Osceola's other 20-point scorer and added 12 rebounds for the second-straight game.

Knicks guard Dillon Jones led the charge with 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting. Assignment player Pacôme Dadiet turned in a 26-point, 12-rebound performance.

Westchester jumped out to an early 18-6 advantage within the first five minutes of the game. As a team, the Knicks 66.7 percent from the field on their way to a 39-28 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Magic turned up the pressure on defense in the second, holding the visitors to just 15 points on just seven-made shots. Five Osceola players scored at least five points in the quarter to help the Magic surpass the Knicks to hold a 62-54 halftime advantage.

Momentum swung back towards Westchester in the third quarter, and the Magic had to fight their way out of a hole early in the fourth. Morales scored with just over nine minutes remaining in the game to give the Magic the lead for good.

The Magic host their Black History Month Celebration, presented by Publix, on Monday, February 2 against the South Bay Lakers. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Black History Month-themed Osceola Magic hat. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network - Florida and Prime Video. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"For us, we say, whoever's turn it is, it's their turn. It's going to be different guys every night. Jarron Cumberland played great tonight and earned the right to close the game. He had two huge buckets with the three ball and the floater in the lane. He's tough, physical and does his job every night whether or not he touches the ball. Just super proud of our group in how they play together and cheer each other on. It's a real joy to coach them."

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 28 34 16 32 110

Knicks 39 15 28 20 102

