Maine Celtics to Host First Responders Appreciation Game

Published on January 30, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced that tomorrow's game vs. Westchester will be "First Responders Appreciation" game, presented by Insurcomm Restoration Group.

The Celtics will wear special themed uniforms for the Jan. 31 game, which is slated for a 1 p.m. tip-off. The uniforms feature colors and patterns representing first responders within the region, including firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians, dispatchers, and all-frontline personnel.

"First responders include family, friends, and neighbors within our communities that are often underappreciated," said Maine Celtics Team President Dajuan Eubanks. "Teaming up with Insurcomm to host a First Responders Appreciation game is a small way for us to give thanks to the people in our lives who are there when we need them the most."

The uniforms will benefit the 100 Club of Maine. A nonprofit aimed at providing support to the families of fallen first responders, the 100 Club of Maine provides educational support for the family's children.

"Insurcomm Restoration is honored to partner with the Maine Celtics for the First Responders Game, an event that deeply reflects our core mission of supporting the vital communities in which our team serves," said Kelly Brewer, CEO of Insurcomm Restoration Group. "This collaboration provides a meaningful platform to acknowledge the selfless dedication of all of the hard-working men and women who work tirelessly to keep our community safe every single day."

