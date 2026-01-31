Charge Win Fifth Straight

Cleveland Charge forward Norchad Omier throws down a dunk

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (9-4) won their fifth consecutive game after a 131-117 victory over the Memphis Hustle (2-12) in front of 4,059 at Public Hall on Friday night.

Seven Charge players scored in double digits led by Norchad Omier's game-high 32 points on 12-of-17 from the field with 13 rebounds. Riley Minix poured in 24 on 8-of-11 shots and seven boards. Darius Brown scored 14 and dished out 16 assists, while Tristan Enaruna scored 15 with eight rebounds. Killian Hayes (14 points, five rebounds, six assists), Jaxson Robinson (11 points), and Zeke Mayo (10 points) rounded out the scorers for Cleveland, who had 32 team assists in the win.

Memphis was led by Tyler Burton's team-high 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting and eight rebounds. Charlie Brown Jr. scored 27 points with six rebounds and a pair of steals for the Hustle. Lawson Lovering added a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds for the visitors.

