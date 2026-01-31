Swarm Fall in Front of Sellout Crowd, 115-110, to Bulls

The Greensboro Swarm fell to the Windy City Bulls, 115-110, on Friday night at Novant Health Fieldhouse in front of a sellout crowd of 2,075.

Windy City closed the game on a strong note, outscoring Greensboro 41-21 in the fourth quarter to erase a Swarm lead and pull away late. Greensboro led by as many as 16 points during the contest and dominated the third quarter, 41-21, but was unable to withstand the Bulls' matching surge.

Greensboro shot 43.2% from the field and scored 66 points in the paint, while Windy City finished at 40.2% shooting and connected on nine 3-pointers. Turnovers were nearly even, but the Bulls capitalized down the stretch with efficient fourth-quarter offense.

Keyontae Johnson led the Swarm with 23 points on 11-of-18 shooting. Liam McNeeley added 22 points and five assists, while Ibou Badji contributed 12 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. Marcus Garrett finished with 12 points, and Antonio Reeves added 14 points.

Windy City was led by Kevin Knox II, who recorded a game-high 29 points and 10 rebounds. Giorgi Bezhanishvili posted a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds, while Ryan Woolridge added 16 points and five assists. The Bulls' 41-point fourth quarter proved to be the difference.

The two-game set against Windy City marks the Swarm's first back-to-back sellout of the season, with Friday's crowd of 2,075 and Saturday's 6 p.m. ET matchup also sold out. The sellouts represent the 28th and 29th in franchise history.







