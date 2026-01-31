Jaelen House's 27 Points and Jahmyl Telfort's Game-Saving Block Power San Diego Clippers Past the College Park Skyhawks

Published on January 30, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers (6-10) lost to the College Park Skyhawks (4-12), 112-111.

The College Park Skyhawks burst out of the gate with a commanding 36-22 first-quarter lead. The Clippers were led by Patrick Baldwin Jr.'s eight points and Hunter Sallis's seven. The Clippers clawed back in the second quarter, trimming the deficit to eight points by halftime, 67-59. Patrick Baldwin Jr. and John Poulakidas each contributed 15 points in the first half. The Clippers came out firing in the third quarter, cutting the lead to just two points before the Skyhawks regained control to take a 92-84 advantage into the final frame. Jaelen House scored 10 points in the third quarter. The fourth quarter became a back-and-forth battle, with the Clippers erasing the deficit to tie the game in the closing minutes. Jaelen House delivered a clutch floater to give the Clippers their first lead of the night. When the Skyhawks attempted a final shot to reclaim victory, Jahmyl Telfort came up with a game-saving block, sealing a thrilling 112-111 comeback win for the Clippers.

The San Diego Clippers were paced by a balanced offensive attack, with Jaelen House and Patrick Baldwin Jr. each pouring in 27 points to lead the comeback effort. John Poulakidas added 22 points, while Hunter Sallis contributed 16 points and nine rebounds. Jahmyl Telfort chipped in 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

For the College Park Skyhawks, RayJ Dennis led all scorers with 28 points in the losing effort, and Kobe Johnson added 17 points.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers will continue their homestand against the College Park Skyhawks on January 31st at 7:00 p.m. on NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.