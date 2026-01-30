Starting Five Lead South Bay Past Salt Lake City

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Salt Lake City Stars 125-118 Thursday night at UCLA Health Training Center, improving to 8-6 in the regular season and 7-1 at home.

For the third straight game, all five South Bay starters scored in double figures, led by guard RJ Davis, who recorded his first career triple-double with 30 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal. Forward Anton Watson posted his first double-double of the season with 20 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist, while guard Kobe Bufkin tallied his 11th game with at least 20 points, finishing with 25 points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block. Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Chris Mañon added 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal, and center Kylor Kelley contributed 12 points, six rebounds, four blocks and two assists. The South Bay starting unit combined for 104 points, the most by a starting five in a game this season.

South Bay opened the game on a 12-0 run, before Salt Lake City trimmed the margin to five by halftime. South Bay responded with a 31-14 run to begin the third quarter, pushing the lead to 22 points. The Stars climbed back to within three with 2:35 remaining, but timely baskets from Bufkin and Davis in the closing minutes sealed the victory.

Guard Sean East II led Salt Lake City with 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal off the bench, while guard Max Abmas added 27 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block as a reserve. Utah Jazz two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe recorded a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals. Salt Lake City's bench totaled 72 points, the most by any opponent bench against South Bay this season.

