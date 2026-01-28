Second-Half Surge Leads South Bay to Win over College Park

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the College Park Skyhawks 121-107 Tuesday night at UCLA Health Training Center, improving to 7-6 in the regular season and 6-1 at home.

Seven South Bay players scored in double figures, including all five starters, marking the second straight game with at least seven players reaching 10 or more points. Guard RJ Davis led the way with 21 points, six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block. Center Kylor Kelley recorded his third straight double-double and eighth of the season with 16 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks. Rookie guard Augustas Marčiulionis tallied his first double-double with 10 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Guard Kobe Bufkin added 19 points, five assists, three rebounds and two blocks, while forward Arthur Kaluma scored 17 points, four rebounds and three steals off the bench. Forward Anton Watson finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and one steal, and Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Chris Mañon contributed 10 points, six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal.

After trailing 68-60 at halftime, South Bay flipped the game in the second half, holding College Park to 15 points in the third quarter and 39 points overall after the break while converting 19 turnovers into 29 points. Trailing 100-97 with 5:58 remaining, South Bay closed the game on a 24-7 run to secure the win.

Four College Park players scored in double figures, led by forward Asa Newell, who finished with 26 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Atlanta Hawks two-way guard RayJ Dennis posted 24 points and 10 assists, guard Kobe Johnson added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and forward Caleb Houstan contributed 10 points and five rebounds.

