Strong First Quarter Leads South Bay Lakers to Victory over San Diego

Published on January 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the San Diego Clippers 120-115 Wednesday night at UCLA Health Training Center, improving to 5-3 in the regular season and 4-0 at home.

Four South Bay players scored in double figures, led by Los Angeles Lakers two-way forward Drew Timme, who recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 31 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Timme scored 17 points in the second quarter, the most by a South Bay player in any quarter this season. Guard RJ Davis added 28 points, while tying a season high six three-pointers. Davis also added four rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin, on assignment with South Bay, finished with 14 points while forward Arthur Kaluma contributed 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals as a reserve.

South Bay jumped out to a 36-19 lead after the first quarter. San Diego outscored South Bay 96-84 the rest of the way and tied the game at 111 in the final five minutes. South Bay closed the contest on a 9-4 run to secure the victory.

All five San Diego starters scored in double figures, led by forward Patrick Baldwin Jr., who finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one steal. Center Zach Freemantle recorded a double-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. Guard John Poulakidas added 20 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks, while forward Jahmyl Telfort tallied 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one steal. Guard Matt Allocco finished with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block.

South Bay travels to Edinburg, Texas, to face the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday, Jan. 17, and Tuesday, Jan. 20, before returning home to UCLA Health Training Center on Thursday, Jan. 22, to host the Mexico City Capitanes. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.







NBA G League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.