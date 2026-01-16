Squadron Topped by Motor City in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, were bested by the Motor City Cruise, 109-94, on Thursday night.

After taking the G League leaders to overtime on Tuesday, Birmingham (4-9) began the night on a 10-0 run. The Squadron maintained their 10-point lead with 7:12 left to in the first quarter, but a 12-0 run by Motor City (4-7) in just under three minutes gave the visitors their first lead.

Both teams entered the second period tied at 29, and the game remained tight, with neither team leading by more than four. The quarter featured seven lead changes, with the final swing going in favor of the Squadron as they carried a 53-52 lead into halftime. Hunter Dickinson, Chase Hunter, Johnny O'Neil, and Jaden Springer all reached double figures in the half, while Birmingham shot 13-of-23 from three-point range.

Both teams battled back and forth in the third quarter with, Birmingham holding a two-point advantage with 4:35 remaining. Motor City then went on a 13-0 run to build an 11-point lead- their largest of the night- and carried the advantage into the fourth.

The Squadron started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run; however, the Cruise responded with a 23-8 surge to seize control, leading 105-87 with 2:38 remaining. Motor City then went on to close out the night with a 109-94 victory.

Jaden Springer led the Squadron with 23 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals. He also shot a perfect 5-of-5 from beyond the arc.

On assignment from the Detroit Pistons, Isaac Jones, Chaz Lanier, and Bobi Klintman all reached double figures, finishing with 23, 18, and 12 points, respectively.

The Squadron will face the Motor City Cruise in a rematch on Saturday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. The 205 Night game will be available on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and My68.







