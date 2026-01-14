Squadron Fall in Overtime to Raptors 905

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, were defeated in overtime by Raptors 905, 99-98, in Tuesday night's rematch.

Birmingham (4-8) put Sunday's slow start behind them, taking a 17-7 lead inside the first six minutes of the contest. However, Raptors 905 (9-1) adjusted and closed the first quarter on a 16-6 run to tie the game at 23 apiece.

The second quarter proved to be a battle for all 12 minutes, with neither team gaining more than a four-point advantage. Birmingham's Chase Hunter, Jaden Springer, and Josh Oduro all recorded double-digit point totals in the half, but similar to the first period, both teams produced 23 points, resulting in a 46-46 stalemate at the break.

The Squadron jumped ahead by five to begin the second half, but Raptors 905 responded with a 12-0 run to take their largest lead of the night at 63-56 with 6:42 remaining in the third quarter. The 905 appeared to be pulling away, but the Squadron answered with a 9-2 run to tie the game at 65 a piece.

Raptors 905 held a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Birmingham went on a 10-0 surge to take a nine-point lead with 8:59 remaining. The Squadron held onto their lead until AJ Hoggard tied the game at the charity stripe with 20.7 seconds to go, sending the game to overtime.

In overtime, Jaden Springer put the Squadron within a point of the target score of 99, but Raptors 905 sealed the 99-98 win with a steal and transition layup by Tyreke Key to secure the team's fourth consecutive win.

Keion Brooks Jr. led the Squadron with 23 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

The Squadron will face the Motor City Cruise in a two-game set, beginning Thursday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. The Healthcare Appreciation Night game will be available on ESPN+, My68, and NBAGLeague.com.







