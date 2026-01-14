Vipers Face Defeat in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (5-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, fell 97-122 to the Mexico City Capitanes (8-2) on Tuesday night at Arena CDMX.

Just two minutes into the game the quarter was tied 5-5 between the Vipers and Mexico City Capitanes. The Vipers then outscored the Capitanes 14-7 which allowed the team to gain a 19-12 advantage with 5:26 on the clock. RGV then hit a 14-0 run to knock the home team down to a 16-point deficit with a score of 28-12. The Vipers picked up its biggest lead in the game when the clock struck 1:59, in the first quarter, and secured an 18-point advantage (34-16). Mexico City then cut its shortage down at the end of the first by just 11 points and a score of 36-25.

The Capitanes opened the second quarter by outscoring the Vipers 15-3 and securing its first advantage of the game with a score of 40-39. The visiting team then regained control, but only for a short amount of time as the Capitanes gained momentum again and took control of the competition. At 4:12 the game was tied 48-48, but Mexico City separated itself going into the half with a 61-55 edge.

Mexico City controlled the second half until the end of the buzzer which allowed the team to walk away with a 122-97 victory.

Houston Rockets two-way, Tristen Newton, led all scorers with 21 points. Daishen Nix contributed 16 points followed by Teddy Allen who came off the bench to score 15 points.

James Bouknight scored 19 points for the Capitanes. RJ Melendez and Wade Taylor IV added 16 points each.

The action between the Vipers and Capitanes continues tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m. CST at Arena CDMX. Fans can tune in on the action via ESPN+. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







