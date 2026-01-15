Herd Falls to Maine Celtics

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Maine Celtics 114-106.

Cormac Ryan led the Herd with 25 points while Stephen Thompson Jr. added a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The top scorers for the Maine Celtics were Kendall Brown with 25 points and Jalen Bridges with 22 points.

The Herd opened the first quarter fast with threes from Cam Martin and Cormac Ryan for a 6-0 start, but a tipin and three helped Maine get close before briefly pushing ahead 11-10. Wisconsin answered with a Victor Oladipo bucket and a John Butler Jr. basket to regain control at 16-13. Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with a wing three to give the Herd a six-point advantage. The Celtics cut it to four, but Cormac Ryan's late layup and Jeremiah Tilmon's free throws closed the quarter with the Herd up 26-21.

Maine started the second quarter with an 11-4 run to briefly go up 32-30. Alex Antetokounmpo answered with a three-pointer and a dunk to rebuild Wisconsin's lead. Cormac Ryan and Victor Oladipo scored late to secure a 61-56 Herd lead at halftime. Cormac Ryan led the Herd with 18 points in the first half.

Victor Oladipo connected on a three-pointer while Cormac Ryan's layup stretched the Herd to a double-digit lead early in the third quarter. Stephen Thompson Jr. drilled consecutive deep threes as John Butler Jr. dunked in transition to build a 71-59 lead. After a free throw and an Alex Antetokounmpo layup, Wisconsin reached its largest margin of the game at 81-61. Maine responded to cut it to 87-76. A late drive brought the Celtics within six, 91-85, heading into the fourth.

Stephen Thompson Jr. opened with a floater, but Maine quickly closed the gap within two. After a brief Herd push to 98-93, the Celtics converted a 7-3 surge that evened the game at 100. Maine took its first late lead at 104-103, but Victor Oladipo was right behind them to tie it again, 106-106. Maine closed out the game with eight unanswered points to seal the 114-106 comeback.

The Herd will rematch the Maine Celtics on Friday, January 16th, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST at Oshkosh Arena.







