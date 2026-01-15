Legends Hold off Hustle to Win Third in a Row
Published on January 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
South Haven, MS - The Texas Legends secured their third straight victory in a wire-to-wire battle with the Memphis Hustle, pulling away late for a 132-123 win at the Landers Center.
Rookie guard Mark Armstrong led the charge with a season-high 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, while adding 3 assists and 2 steals. Forward Matt Cross delivered a career-best 18 points, knocking down all 4 of his free throws and finishing 5-of-7 from the field. Cross also grabbed a team-high 8 rebounds.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl chipped in 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists while hitting four threes. Sheldon Edwards kept his scoring streak alive with 21 points and 5 triples, while D'Moi Hodge added 17 off the bench. In total, the Legends shot 50% from the field and 22-of-44 (50%) from deep, converting 18-of-19 at the line.
On the other end, Memphis was paced by Tyler Burton's 26 points and Nate Hinton's all-around effort of 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. The Hustle shot 57.3% from the floor but were outscored 36-25 in the third quarter, creating the separation Texas needed to hold on.
The Legends (5-6) will look to carry their momentum back to Frisco for their MLK Day matchup against the Capital City Go-Go. Tipoff is set for Monday, January 14th at 2:00PM CT at the Comerica Center.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
