Greensboro Swarm Unveils Hoopers Paradise-Inspired Jersey, Jaylen Sims Bobblehead for Hornets Takeover Night

Published on January 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

The Greensboro Swarm today revealed its vibrant Hoopers Paradise-inspired jersey, set to be worn during the team's Hornets Takeover Night on Saturday, Jan. 17, against the Osceola Magic. Fans will get an exclusive look at the bold design and a chance to celebrate one of Greensboro's fan favorites.

The night will also spotlight guard Jaylen Sims, with the first 500 fans receiving an exclusive Jaylen Sims Bobblehead. Sims, who played six games with the Charlotte Hornets last season, has become a staple in Greensboro - emerging as the franchise's leading scorer in 2024-25 while surpassing 2,500 career points with the organization this month.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Inspired by the Charlotte Hornets' 2025-26 Nike NBA City Edition Remix uniform, the Swarm jersey celebrates the deep-rooted basketball culture of the Carolinas and pays tribute to the region's rich hoops heritage. Its bold orange, blue and yellow color palette draws from the Bird of Paradise flower, a symbol of growth, movement and the city of Charlotte, named in honor of Queen Charlotte. Heritage typography and number placement provide subtle nods to the Hornets' history while keeping a distinct Swarm identity.

All game-worn jerseys will be auctioned during the game and can be purchased at one.bidpal.net/swarmhornetstakeover2026/browse/all, with proceeds benefiting the Charlotte Hornets Foundation, supporting youth education, health and wellness initiatives across the Carolinas.

Hornets Takeover Night will also feature special appearances from the Charlotte Hornets' mascot, Hugo, and the HoneyBee's Dance Team, all paired with unique Swarm-style branding that complements the jersey's Hoopers Paradise look. Fans can expect an immersive, one-night-only experience blending Hornets energy with Greensboro pride.

Tickets for Hornets Takeover Night are now available here, with its guaranteed Jaylen Sims bobblehead package here. Fans may also contact a ticket representative at 336-907-3600 for more details.

As the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, the Swarm proudly embraces the shared identity of "Hoopers Paradise," honoring the players, coaches and fans who live and breathe the game across the Carolinas.







