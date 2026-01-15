Salt Lake City Stars Acquire Matthew Cleveland in Trade with Texas Legends

Published on January 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, have acquired forward Matthew Cleveland and the Texas Legends' 2026 NBA G League second-round draft pick in exchange for the returning player rights to Darin Green, as well as the Stars' 2026 NBA G League International Draft pick, 2027 NBA G League first-round draft pick, and 2027 NBA G League second-round draft pick (from Maine).

Cleveland (6-7, 215, Miami (FL)) went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft before signing with the Dallas Mavericks and being allocated to the Texas Legends on Oct. 24, 2025. He appeared in 15 games (12 starts) for Texas, averaging 14.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 28.8 minutes per game.

Prior to entering the 2025 NBA Draft, Cleveland played his junior and senior collegiate seasons at Miami (FL) from 2023-25. Over two seasons with the Hurricanes, he appeared in 58 games (50 starts) and averaged 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals in 31.8 minutes per contest. Cleveland earned a 2024-25 All-ACC honorable mention.

Cleveland began his collegiate career at Florida State, spending his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Seminoles from 2021-23. Across two seasons, he appeared in 59 games (38 starts), averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 30.0 minutes per game. During the 2022-23 season, he was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year and earned two ACC Freshman of the Week selections.

A native of Atlanta, Cleveland was named to the 2019 USA Basketball Training Camp roster and participated in the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic in 2021.

Cleveland will wear No. 23 for the Stars.







NBA G League Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.