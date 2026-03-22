Stars Comeback Falls Just Short against Stockton Kings

Published on March 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







The Salt Lake City Stars saw their comeback fall just short in a 121-116 loss to the Stockton Kings on Saturday night. The defeat dropped Salt Lake City to 13-21 on the season and concluded its five-game road trip.

Stockton took control early, jumping out to a 7-0 lead and extending the advantage to 35-22 by the end of the first quarter. The Kings continued to build on their lead in the second, carrying a 65-52 advantage into halftime.

A Drake Jeffries layup pushed Stockton's lead to 16 early in the second half, but the Stars responded with a dominant 15-0 run, capped by a Dereon Seabron layup to cut the deficit to 72-71 at the 7:09 mark of the third quarter. Later in the period, Sean East II converted a pair of free throws to give Salt Lake City its first lead of the game.

The teams traded the lead in the fourth, with the Stars briefly going ahead with 2:33 remaining. Stockton responded with timely baskets down the stretch and held off Salt Lake City to secure the five-point win.

Seabron led the Stars with a season-high 30 points (11-23 FGM, 3-6 3PM) while grabbing a team-high-tying nine rebounds (3 OR, 6 DR). Justin Harmon added 27 points off the bench on an efficient 10-14 shooting, along with seven rebounds and a block.

Stockton was led by Patrick Baldwin Jr., who recorded 24 points and a game-high 16 rebounds, followed by DaQuan Jeffries with 23 points.

The Stars return home to Salt Lake City to close out the season with a back-to-back set. The opener features a Stars Kids Day matchup and a Winter Showcase Championship rematch against the Raptors 905, followed by the season finale against the Santa Cruz Warriors. The first game is scheduled for Monday, March 23, at 10:30 a.m. MT at Delta Center and will stream on Jazz+. The game will be closed to the public.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS Seabron - 30 Abmas / Seabron - 9 Abmas - 5 .500 .207 .778 9-34-43

KINGS Baldwin Jr. - 24 Baldwin Jr. - 16 Stevens - 12 .505 .350 .389 19-35-54







NBA G League Stories from March 21, 2026

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