Stockton Kings Clinch fourth Straight Playoff Berth

Published on March 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







STOCKTON, CA - The Stockton Kings (20-12), the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, have clinched a berth in the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google, marking their fourth straight postseason appearance, securing the spot with a narrow 121-116 win over the Salt Lake City Stars (11-21) on Saturday afternoon at Adventist Health Arena.

Kings forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. collected a double-double with 24 points and a career-high 16 rebounds while forward DaQuan Jeffries chipped in 23 points with five made three-pointers. Forward Jaylin Williams added 17 points, while guards Dexter Dennis tallied 16 points. Guard Isaiah Stevens had a double-double with 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

In head coach Will Scott's first season, Stockton is currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, with a 20-12 record. This marks the team's fifth postseason appearance in Stockton history (2018-19, 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25, 2025-26), and its 10th overall in franchise history (2009-10, 2010-11, 2013-14, 2015-16, 2017-18). The Kings hold a combined 30-17 record across the G League Winter Showcase and regular season. Playoff matchups and final seeding will be determined as the regular season concludes in the coming weeks.

The Stockton Kings host the Santa Cruz Warriors on March 22 at 5 p.m. at Adventist Health Arena for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Red Hawk Resort + Casino. The game will stream on NBAGLeague.com, and the first 500 fans will receive a special giveaway wrestling belt-inspired championship fanny pack. Additional highlights include Red Panda's iconic unicycle act. Tickets are available at StocktonKings.com/Tickets.







NBA G League Stories from March 21, 2026

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