South Bay Lakers Continue Home Dominance in Win over Gold
Published on March 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers News Release
EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Grand Rapids Gold 119-111 Saturday night at UCLA Health Training Center, improving to 24-9 in the regular season and 14-1 at home.
South Bay was led by center Malik Williams, who recorded his 19th double-double of the season and fourth in his last five games with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and one assist. Guard RJ Davis added 22 points, five rebounds and three assists. Forward Arthur Kaluma contributed 18 points, two rebounds, and three assists while Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero, on assignment with South Bay, recorded 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks. Guard Tevian Jones added 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin, also on assignment, finished with 12 points, three rebounds and four assists.
South Bay traded blows with Grand Rapids through the first three quarters, with 21 lead changes. South Bay gained control in the fourth, opening the period on a 12-6 run to build an eight-point lead. Williams scored nine points (3-5 3FG) in the final frame to help secure South Bay's 10th consecutive home victory.
Denver Nuggets two-way guard KJ Simpson led Grand Rapids with 31 points. Forward Dane Goodwin followed with 23 points. Denver Nuggets forward DaRon Holmes II, on assignment, recorded a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Center Coleman Hawkins added a double-double with 15 assists and 12 rebounds. Guard Curtis Jones contributed 15 points, while guard Javante McCoy added 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
South Bay will host the Stockton Kings on Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m. PT at UCLA Health Training Center.
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