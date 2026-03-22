Santa Cruz Surfs to 123-115 Win over Vipers

Published on March 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors (14-18) held the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (21-12) to 18 points in the fourth quarter, rolling to a 123-115 victory on 'Santa Cruz Surfers Night' at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Saturday night.

Guard Chance McMillian led the Warriors with 23 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds, while guard Taevion Kinsey followed closely behind with 22 points. Center Marques Bolden secured a double-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks. Guard/forward Jordan Hall contributed 18 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while forward Jack Clark added 13 points and eight rebounds and forward Jacksen Moni logged 10 points.

Guard/forward Daishen Nix finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds, and two-way guard Tristen Newton followed closely behind with 28 points. Forward Cameron Matthews notched 19 points, and guard Caleb McConnell tallied 14 points and nine rebounds.

Both sides burst out of the gate as a decisive 11-5 Warriors start was quickly erased, knotting the game at 13 apiece halfway through the opening frame. Santa Cruz controlled the interior throughout the frame, outrebounding the Vipers 16-10 while logging 16 points in the lane. The Sea Dubs' paint presence was countered by a quarter-high 14 points from Nix, inching Rio Grande Valley ahead 31-30 after 12 minutes of action. The Vipers capitalized on a Santa Cruz dry spell in the heart of the second frame to initiate a 21-6 run and pull ahead 57-45; however, a barrage of Santa Cruz three-pointers to close the half sent the Warriors into the break trailing 64-59.

Four Sea Dubs starters logged five-plus points in the third quarter; however, it was a 28-foot connection from Miller Jr. to take an 82-79 lead halfway through that highlighted Santa Cruz's offensive attack. The advantage hung in the balance through five ties and four lead changes before an 11-3 Vipers surge gave the road side a late eight-point cushion with 2:03 remaining, entering the fourth quarter ahead 97-91. The six-point game turned into a late-game thriller for the Sea Dubs as a combined 24 points from Hall (13) and McMillian (11) in the final frame helped the home side steal away the advantage four minutes in and never give it back. The Sea Dubs smothered the Vipers defensively, holding them to 18 points on 5-for-22 shooting across the final 12 minutes while pulling ahead by 11 with 36 seconds left, coasting to the 123-115 victory.

The Warriors hit the road for their final two away games of the season against the Stockton Kings on Sunday, March 22, and the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday, March 24. Both road games will tip-off at 5 p.m. PT. For more information on the Santa Cruz Warriors, please visit santacruzbasketball.com or call (831) 713-4400. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android.







NBA G League Stories from March 21, 2026

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