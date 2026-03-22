Fourth Quarter Push Puts Warriors Past Vipers

Published on March 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (21-12), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, dropped its contest, 122-115, against the Santa Cruz Warriors (14-18) on Saturday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

The first quarter of the game reflected the pattern for the remaining three quarters. In the first half Santa Cruz and the Vipers exchanged the lead six times. The competition was tied four times, but the Vipers led at the half with a score of 64-59. Both the Vipers and Warriors already had three of its players in the double digits at halftime.

In the third quarter alone both teams shared four lead changes and five ties, continuing the back-and-forth battle into the fourth quarter. Santa Cruz was not going down without a fight; the team began the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run, gaining a 100-99 advantage at 9:33. Shortly after RGV tied the game at 106-106, the Warriors then outscored the Vipers 17-9 to secure a 123-115 win.

Daishen Nix led all scorers with a double-double featuring 31 points and 12 rebounds plus five steals. Houston Rockets two-way player Tristen Newton followed with 28 points and Cameron Matthews had 19 points.

Chance Williams reached a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists. Marques Bolden also secured a double-double with 21 points and 10 boards. Taevion Kinsey scored 22 points for the Warriors.

The Vipers will stop in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, March 24 to take on the Blue at 7:00 p.m. CST at Paycom Center. Fans can tune in to the action on ESPN+ or KGBT 4.1. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







NBA G League Stories from March 21, 2026

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