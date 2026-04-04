Vipers Fall to Lakers in Conference Semifinals

Published on April 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (1-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, fell 112-97 to the South Bay Lakers (2-0) at UCLA Health Training Center during the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google.

The first six minutes of the game began with a back-and-forth battle between the Vipers and Lakers. Both teams aimed to pull away, but the pace of the game changed only after South Bay gained a 17-15 advantage. The Lakers maintained the lead until the end of the quarter with a score of 33-27.

In the second quarter RGV shortened its deficit by three points, making the score 45-42, but South Bay hit an 11-0 run and extended its lead to 56-42. The home team closed the first half with a 61-46 advantage. Dalton Knecht scored 13 points in the second quarter alone, bringing his total to 22 points going into the break.

RGV opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run, setting the score at 63-55. South Bay then built a 17-point lead, the largest of the night. However, the away team managed to narrow the deficit to 84-74 by the end of the third quarter.

The Vipers cut their deficit to three points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but the Lakers gained momentum and secured a 112-97 win to advance to the Western Conference Finals.







NBA G League Stories from April 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.