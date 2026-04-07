Tristen Newton and Daishen Nix Receive All-NBA G League Recognitions
Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, Texas - The NBA G League announced today that Houston Rockets Two-Way player Tristen Newton and Daishen Nix have been named to the All-NBA G League First and Third Teams, respectively.
Newton finished the 2025-26 season with 49 games played between the Vipers and Wolves during the Tip-Off Tournament and the Regular Season. He averaged 25.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals, finishing the regular season ranked third in points per game (25.6). During the NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google, Newton contributed 16 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two games played. Earlier in the season, Newton also participated in the NBA Castrol Rising Stars game.
Nix averaged 22.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.5 steals across 49 games for the Vipers, during the 2025-26 season. He finished the regular season ranked 12th in assists per game (7.1). Nix led the Vipers in playoffs with 34.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals across two games, averaging 42.7 minutes. Nix also participated in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T. In the semifinals game he averaged five points, three rebounds and one assist in four minutes of play time. During finals, he contributed four points, two rebounds and three assists in six minutes played.
To view a full list of honorees, visit www.NBAGLeague.com.
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